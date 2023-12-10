Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Position Lessened by Chilton Investment Co. Inc.

Chilton Investment Co. Inc. decreased its stake in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 287,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 379,868 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. Inc.’s holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $18,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Skyline Champion by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Skyline Champion by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC raised its stake in Skyline Champion by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 5,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Skyline Champion by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,404,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,903,000 after acquiring an additional 151,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Skyline Champion during the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SKY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Skyline Champion from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Skyline Champion from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com raised Skyline Champion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Skyline Champion from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Skyline Champion in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 4,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.04, for a total transaction of $292,187.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,476,099.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Skyline Champion Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SKY traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.41. The company had a trading volume of 227,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,761. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.95. Skyline Champion Co. has a 1-year low of $50.19 and a 1-year high of $76.82.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $464.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.57 million. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 11.86%. The business’s revenue was down 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyline Champion Company Profile

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

