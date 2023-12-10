Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock Holdings Increased by Chilton Investment Co. Inc.

Chilton Investment Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,601 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,302 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $13,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Visa during the second quarter valued at $64,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Visa by 28.6% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 274 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

V has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on Visa from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Visa in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Visa from $296.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.48.

Insider Activity at Visa

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 7,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.17, for a total value of $1,977,510.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,763,795.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 7,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.17, for a total value of $1,977,510.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,763,795.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $9,445,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 139,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,025,123.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,111 shares of company stock worth $21,714,049 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Stock Performance

V traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $255.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,732,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,818,996. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $202.13 and a one year high of $257.39. The firm has a market cap of $469.45 billion, a PE ratio of 30.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.65.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 50.13%. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.09%.

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a person-to-person digital payments apps; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solutions, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.