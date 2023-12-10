Kier Group (LON:KIE) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $92.57

Kier Group plc (LON:KIE – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 92.57 ($1.17) and traded as high as GBX 109.59 ($1.38). Kier Group shares last traded at GBX 105.60 ($1.33), with a volume of 502,517 shares traded.

Kier Group Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 105.11 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 92.66. The firm has a market capitalization of £471.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,173.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Matthew Lester acquired 24,950 shares of Kier Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 100 ($1.26) per share, for a total transaction of £24,950 ($31,514.46). In other Kier Group news, insider Justin R. Atkinson bought 43,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 93 ($1.17) per share, with a total value of £40,187.16 ($50,760.59). Also, insider Matthew Lester purchased 24,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 100 ($1.26) per share, with a total value of £24,950 ($31,514.46). 6.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Kier Group

Kier Group plc primarily engages in the construction business in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Infrastructure Services, and Property. It constructs power stations, roads, bridges, railways, tunnels, and buildings for public and private sectors including schools, hospitals and prisons; and provides maintenance services for the UK road, rail, and utilities infrastructure, as well as reactive repairs.

Featured Articles

