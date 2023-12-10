GSK (LON:GSK) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,411.86

GSK plc (LON:GSK – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,411.86 ($17.83) and traded as high as GBX 1,439 ($18.18). GSK shares last traded at GBX 1,434.40 ($18.12), with a volume of 2,864,527 shares traded.

GSK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,650 ($20.84) target price on shares of GSK in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of GSK from GBX 1,440 ($18.19) to GBX 1,585 ($20.02) in a report on Monday, September 25th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GSK in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of GSK in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,575 ($19.89) price objective on shares of GSK in a report on Monday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,566.36 ($19.78).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,445.62 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,411.73. The stock has a market capitalization of £58.81 billion, a PE ratio of 969.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.29.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a GBX 14 ($0.18) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3,783.78%.

In related news, insider Hal Barron bought 219 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3,803 ($48.04) per share, for a total transaction of £8,328.57 ($10,519.86). Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

