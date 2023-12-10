SSE (LON:SSE) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,712.62

SSE plc (LON:SSE – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,712.62 ($21.63) and traded as high as GBX 1,883.18 ($23.79). SSE shares last traded at GBX 1,882.50 ($23.78), with a volume of 1,909,851 shares traded.

A number of research firms have commented on SSE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SSE in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on SSE from GBX 1,950 ($24.63) to GBX 2,050 ($25.89) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,620 ($20.46) price objective on shares of SSE in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,011.67 ($25.41).

The stock has a market cap of £20.52 billion, a PE ratio of 3,551.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,682.90 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,711.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.31, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.91.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 20 ($0.25) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a yield of 1.17%. SSE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16,603.77%.

In related news, insider Gregor Alexander bought 193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,664 ($21.02) per share, with a total value of £3,211.52 ($4,056.49). Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates, and develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

