Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN) Receives $62.14 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.14.

Separately, DA Davidson lowered Triumph Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 17th.

Get Triumph Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Triumph Financial

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Triumph Financial

In other Triumph Financial news, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 26,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.17, for a total value of $1,736,259.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,266,886.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 26,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.17, for a total transaction of $1,736,259.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 218,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,266,886.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Edward Joseph Schreyer sold 11,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $787,278.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 64,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,554,288.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 52,715 shares of company stock valued at $3,558,423 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Triumph Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Triumph Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Triumph Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Triumph Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Financial Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:TFIN opened at $72.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.01 and a beta of 1.21. Triumph Financial has a 1-year low of $45.08 and a 1-year high of $73.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.10.

Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $104.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.58 million. Triumph Financial had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 10.47%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Triumph Financial will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Triumph Financial

(Get Free Report

Triumph Financial Inc, a financial holding company, engages in the provision of payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate. The company offers depository products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial real estate loans, land loans, commercial construction and land development loans, residential real estate loans, commercial agriculture loans, and consumer loans, as well as general commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, asset-based loans, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.