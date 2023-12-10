Analysts Set FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI) PT at $39.06

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.06.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FTAI shares. StockNews.com downgraded FTAI Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays upped their price target on FTAI Aviation from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Compass Point upped their price target on FTAI Aviation from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. TheStreet upgraded FTAI Aviation from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on FTAI Aviation from $28.18 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th.

Shares of NYSE:FTAI opened at $43.87 on Friday. FTAI Aviation has a twelve month low of $16.19 and a twelve month high of $43.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.39 and its 200-day moving average is $34.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.26 and a beta of 1.82.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.05). FTAI Aviation had a return on equity of 218.04% and a net margin of 13.44%. The firm had revenue of $291.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.05 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that FTAI Aviation will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.17%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in FTAI Aviation during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in FTAI Aviation during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FTAI Aviation during the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in FTAI Aviation during the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in FTAI Aviation during the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

