BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.23.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BBIO shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th.

BridgeBio Pharma Trading Down 3.2 %

BridgeBio Pharma stock opened at $32.52 on Friday. BridgeBio Pharma has a 12-month low of $6.64 and a 12-month high of $36.36. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.52.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $4.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 million. As a group, analysts forecast that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.91 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of BridgeBio Pharma

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBIO. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,434,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,320,000. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,442,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,916,000 after acquiring an additional 901,628 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $20,949,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 1,744.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 745,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,663,000 after acquiring an additional 705,249 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include AG10 and BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor, which is Phase 2 clinical trial to treat achondroplasia in pediatric patients; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

