Victoria (LON:VCP) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $514.43

Victoria PLC (LON:VCP – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 514.43 ($6.50) and traded as low as GBX 261 ($3.30). Victoria shares last traded at GBX 265.50 ($3.35), with a volume of 205,077 shares traded.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Victoria from GBX 880 ($11.12) to GBX 600 ($7.58) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd.
Victoria PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes flooring products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, Germany, Belgium, Turkey, the United States, and Australia. The company operates through four segments: UK & Europe Soft Flooring, UK & Europe Ceramic Tiles, Australia, and North America.
