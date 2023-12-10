Victoria (LON:VCP) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $514.43

Victoria PLC (LON:VCP – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 514.43 ($6.50) and traded as low as GBX 261 ($3.30). Victoria shares last traded at GBX 265.50 ($3.35), with a volume of 205,077 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Victoria from GBX 880 ($11.12) to GBX 600 ($7.58) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

The company has a market capitalization of £305.35 million, a P/E ratio of -189.64 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,494.32, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 346.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 514.68.

Victoria PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes flooring products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, Germany, Belgium, Turkey, the United States, and Australia. The company operates through four segments: UK & Europe Soft Flooring, UK & Europe Ceramic Tiles, Australia, and North America.

