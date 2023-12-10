Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Stock Position Raised by Chilton Investment Co. Inc.

Chilton Investment Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 953 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $4,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 179.4% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 78.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 4,167 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $716,724.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,499,212. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Waste Management news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total value of $1,720,117.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,405,257.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $716,724.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,499,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,886 shares of company stock valued at $5,797,964 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WM traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $172.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,638,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,445,507. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.53. The firm has a market cap of $69.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.70. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.31 and a fifty-two week high of $174.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.56%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WM shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on Waste Management from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Waste Management in a report on Monday, November 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.43.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

