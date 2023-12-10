Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $19.92

Dream Unlimited Corp. (TSE:DRM – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$19.92 and traded as low as C$19.63. Dream Unlimited shares last traded at C$19.87, with a volume of 25,662 shares changing hands.

Dream Unlimited Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$18.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$19.91. The stock has a market cap of C$813.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 1.24.

Get Dream Unlimited alerts:

Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Dream Unlimited had a negative net margin of 19.46% and a negative return on equity of 5.53%. The firm had revenue of C$132.51 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Dream Unlimited Corp. will post 1.8206714 earnings per share for the current year.

Dream Unlimited Dividend Announcement

About Dream Unlimited

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Dream Unlimited’s dividend payout ratio is presently -24.51%.

(Get Free Report)

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Unlimited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Unlimited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.