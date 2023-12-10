Chilton Investment Co. Inc. Increases Position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Chilton Investment Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 254.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,541 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,787 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. Inc.’s holdings in Toro were worth $3,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Toro by 2.6% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Toro by 1.9% in the second quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Toro by 21.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Toro by 2.8% in the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 3,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Toro by 4.6% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Toro alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Toro news, VP Kevin N. Carpenter sold 1,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.93, for a total value of $131,907.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,846.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Toro Price Performance

TTC stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.23. The company had a trading volume of 404,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,060. The company has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 0.75. The Toro Company has a 12-month low of $78.35 and a 12-month high of $117.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.69.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Toro had a return on equity of 33.37% and a net margin of 7.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Toro Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 3rd. Toro’s payout ratio is currently 37.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TTC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Toro in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Toro from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Toro from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of Toro from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Toro from $110.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Toro

Toro Profile

(Free Report)

The Toro Company provides innovative solutions for the outdoor environment worldwide. It operates through two segments Professional and Residential. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, including snowplows; as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as the related snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.