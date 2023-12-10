Stock Spirits Group (LON:STCK) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $377.00

Stock Spirits Group PLC (LON:STCK – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 377 ($4.76) and traded as low as GBX 377 ($4.76). Stock Spirits Group shares last traded at GBX 377 ($4.76), with a volume of 19,805 shares traded.

Stock Spirits Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.30, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 377 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 377. The stock has a market capitalization of £754 million and a P/E ratio of 27.32.

About Stock Spirits Group

(Get Free Report)

Stock Spirits Group PLC produces and distributes branded spirits in Central and Eastern Europe, and Italy. It offers a range of spirits, such as vodka, vodka-based flavored liqueurs, rum, brandy, wines, whisky, herbal bitters, and limoncello. The company also exports its products to approximately 50 countries worldwide.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stock Spirits Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stock Spirits Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.