Chilton Investment Co. Inc. Has $3.69 Million Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Chilton Investment Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,307 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 29,679 shares during the quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. 25 LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $70.47 per share, with a total value of $140,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,796.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.10. 10,516,089 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,334,433. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.54. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $64.41 and a 12 month high of $104.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $89.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CVS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Edward Jones lowered shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. TheStreet raised shares of CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.59.

CVS Health Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

