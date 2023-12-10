Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $53.01

Metro Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTRAF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $53.01 and traded as low as $50.42. Metro shares last traded at $50.42, with a volume of 632 shares trading hands.

Metro Price Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.99.

About Metro

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, and pastries, as well as Mediterranean and Middle Eastern products.

