Chilton Investment Co. Inc. Reduces Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Chilton Investment Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 67.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 76,779 shares during the quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $3,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RJF. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Raymond James during the second quarter valued at $4,441,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in Raymond James during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Raymond James by 77.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Raymond James by 160.5% during the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Raymond James by 95.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. 75.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Raymond James Price Performance

Shares of RJF stock traded up $1.68 on Friday, reaching $107.05. 660,133 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 752,004. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $120.73. The company has a market cap of $22.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.23.

Raymond James Increases Dividend

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.15). Raymond James had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This is a boost from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.61%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 8,044 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total value of $799,654.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,003,240.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 8,044 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total value of $799,654.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,003,240.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider George Catanese sold 3,866 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total transaction of $412,695.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RJF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Raymond James from $128.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Raymond James presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.67.

Read Our Latest Report on RJF

Raymond James Profile

(Free Report)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RJF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.