The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Bought by Chilton Investment Co. Inc.

Chilton Investment Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,067 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $3,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 89.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 35,907 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.29, for a total value of $3,206,136.03. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 595,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,144,604.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.75.

TJX Companies Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE TJX traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $89.13. The company had a trading volume of 5,124,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,046,404. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $101.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.88. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.92 and a 12-month high of $93.78.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 62.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 37.68%.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

