Chilton Investment Co. Inc. Increases Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Chilton Investment Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 54,453 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,877 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $411,000. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 20.0% during the second quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 5,986 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. Blue Barn Wealth LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 2.0% during the second quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 6,148 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp acquired a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Alphabet by 52.5% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,787 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 2,682 shares during the period. 27.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.60.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total transaction of $55,994.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,577,375.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total value of $55,994.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,577,375.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total transaction of $2,152,227.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,119,602.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,127 shares of company stock valued at $17,085,731 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG traded down $1.81 on Friday, hitting $136.64. 23,016,139 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,514,548. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $135.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.48. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.57 and a 1 year high of $142.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

