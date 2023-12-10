Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.13

Africa Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:AOIFF – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.13 and traded as low as $1.81. Africa Oil shares last traded at $1.82, with a volume of 18,599 shares.

Africa Oil Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $840.72 million, a PE ratio of -181.60 and a beta of 1.16.

Get Africa Oil alerts:

Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter.

About Africa Oil

Africa Oil Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in Kenya, Nigeria, and South Africa. The company holds interests in producing and development assets in deep-water Nigeria, and development assets in Kenya. It also has a portfolio of exploration/appraisal assets in Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, and Kenya, as well as Guyana and Senegal Guinea Bissau Joint Development Zone.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Africa Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Africa Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.