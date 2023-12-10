Mid Wynd International Inv Tr (LON:MWY) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $699.84

Mid Wynd International Inv Tr (LON:MWY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 699.84 ($8.84) and traded as high as GBX 728 ($9.20). Mid Wynd International Inv Tr shares last traded at GBX 725 ($9.16), with a volume of 70,987 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of £406.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,959.46 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 699.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 701.41.

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Artemis Fund Managers Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in stocks of companies across diversified market capitalizations.

