Futura Medical (LON:FUM) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $44.79

Futura Medical plc (LON:FUM – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 44.79 ($0.57) and traded as low as GBX 29 ($0.37). Futura Medical shares last traded at GBX 29.50 ($0.37), with a volume of 415,948 shares trading hands.

Futura Medical Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £88.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,475.00 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 33.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 44.82.

About Futura Medical

(Get Free Report)

Futura Medical plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops pharmaceutical and healthcare products for the consumer healthcare markets focusing on sexual health and pain relief management. Its lead product is MED3000, a topical gel for the treatment of erectile dysfunction. The company also develops pain relief products, including TPR100, a topical diclofenac pain relief gel; CBD100, a topical cannabidiol formulation; and TIB200, a topical ibuprofen pain relief gel.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Futura Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Futura Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.