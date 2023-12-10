MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $16.22

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.22 and traded as low as $15.98. MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $16.05, with a volume of 98,419 shares changing hands.

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.22.

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 2.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,543 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 0.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 495,727 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $8,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 3.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 51,899 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 9.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 20,973 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period.

MainStay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by New York Life Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from regular U.S.

