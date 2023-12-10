MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $16.22

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.22 and traded as low as $15.98. MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $16.05, with a volume of 98,419 shares changing hands.
MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.22.
MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.
About MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund
MainStay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by New York Life Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from regular U.S.
