Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.27

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.27 and traded as high as $5.99. Corbus Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $5.36, with a volume of 10,349 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $23.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 2.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.27 and a 200 day moving average of $6.71.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.06) by ($0.21). As a group, equities analysts expect that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. will post -11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 9,807 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 395,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 38,304 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 66.2% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 255,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 101,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sio Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,090,000. 16.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products to defeat serious illness. It develops CRB-701, an antibody drug conjugate (ADC) that targets the expression of Nectin-4 on cancer cells to release a cytotoxic payload of monomethyl auristatin E (MMAE), which is in Phase I clinical trial; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody that blocks the activation of TGFß expressed on cancer cells for the treatment of solid tumors; CRB-913, an endocannabinoid small molecule drug for the treatment of obesity and related metabolic diseases; and lenabasum, an oral molecule that selectively activates cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2), which is in Phase II clinical trial or the treatment of inflammation and fibrosis.

