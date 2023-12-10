Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $44.09

Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIL) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$44.09 and traded as high as C$50.80. Gildan Activewear shares last traded at C$49.61, with a volume of 464,707 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$48.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Desjardins set a C$48.00 price target on shares of Gildan Activewear and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th.

Gildan Activewear Trading Down 1.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$44.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$41.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.79, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.97 by C$0.02. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 24.10%. The firm had revenue of C$1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.13 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 4.1030008 earnings per share for the current year.

Gildan Activewear Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.186 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Senior Officer Benito Masi sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.08, for a total transaction of C$661,600.00. In other news, Senior Officer Benito Masi sold 20,000 shares of Gildan Activewear stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.08, for a total transaction of C$661,600.00. Also, Senior Officer Michael Schroeder sold 9,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.57, for a total value of C$320,862.06. 2.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

