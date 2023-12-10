ECO Animal Health Group (LON:EAH) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $108.54

ECO Animal Health Group plc (LON:EAH – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 108.54 ($1.37) and traded as low as GBX 108.50 ($1.37). ECO Animal Health Group shares last traded at GBX 108.50 ($1.37), with a volume of 35,291 shares traded.
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ECO Animal Health Group in a research note on Monday, November 27th.
In related news, insider David Hallas bought 37,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 106 ($1.34) per share, for a total transaction of £40,024.54 ($50,555.19). Insiders own 12.76% of the company’s stock.
ECO Animal Health Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, registers, and markets pharmaceutical products for animals worldwide. The company provides Aivlosin, a macrolide antibiotic for the treatment of enteric and respiratory diseases in pigs and poultry. It also offers generic drugs, such as Ecomectin, Ecoheart, Ecotraz, and Ecomintic, which are endectocides and other antiparasitics for the treatment and prevention of parasites, such as worms, ticks, mange, and lices in cattle, sheep, pigs, horses, and dogs; and Chlortetracycline and Oxytetracycline for treatment of bacterial infections in pigs, poultry, and cattle.
