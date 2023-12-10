ECO Animal Health Group (LON:EAH) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $108.54

ECO Animal Health Group plc (LON:EAH – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 108.54 ($1.37) and traded as low as GBX 108.50 ($1.37). ECO Animal Health Group shares last traded at GBX 108.50 ($1.37), with a volume of 35,291 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ECO Animal Health Group in a research note on Monday, November 27th.

Get ECO Animal Health Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on EAH

ECO Animal Health Group Stock Up 0.9 %

Insider Buying and Selling

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 108.79 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 108.51. The company has a market cap of £73.50 million, a P/E ratio of -5,425.00 and a beta of 0.14.

In related news, insider David Hallas bought 37,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 106 ($1.34) per share, for a total transaction of £40,024.54 ($50,555.19). Insiders own 12.76% of the company’s stock.

ECO Animal Health Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ECO Animal Health Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, registers, and markets pharmaceutical products for animals worldwide. The company provides Aivlosin, a macrolide antibiotic for the treatment of enteric and respiratory diseases in pigs and poultry. It also offers generic drugs, such as Ecomectin, Ecoheart, Ecotraz, and Ecomintic, which are endectocides and other antiparasitics for the treatment and prevention of parasites, such as worms, ticks, mange, and lices in cattle, sheep, pigs, horses, and dogs; and Chlortetracycline and Oxytetracycline for treatment of bacterial infections in pigs, poultry, and cattle.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ECO Animal Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECO Animal Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.