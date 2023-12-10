Finsbury Growth & Income (LON:FGT) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $819.11

Finsbury Growth & Income (LON:FGT – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 819.11 ($10.35) and traded as high as GBX 845 ($10.67). Finsbury Growth & Income shares last traded at GBX 844 ($10.66), with a volume of 500,613 shares changing hands.
Finsbury Growth & Income Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 819.11 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 857.11. The stock has a market cap of £1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 1,205.71 and a beta of 0.53.
Finsbury Growth & Income Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 5th were issued a GBX 10.50 ($0.13) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is a positive change from Finsbury Growth & Income’s previous dividend of $8.50. Finsbury Growth & Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,714.29%.
Insider Activity at Finsbury Growth & Income
Finsbury Growth & Income Company Profile
Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched Frostrow Capital LLP. The fund is co-managed by Lindsell Train Limited. It invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
