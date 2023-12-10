PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MUNI) Stock Price Down 0.1%

PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MUNI – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $51.92 and last traded at $52.04. Approximately 314,191 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 95% from the average daily volume of 161,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.10.

PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.43 and a 200 day moving average of $51.05.

Get PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 457.1% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 28,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 23,767 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund during the second quarter worth about $1,033,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 30.0% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 14.7% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 28,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares during the period.

About PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund

PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Strategy Fund, formerly, PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its assets in a diversified portfolio of debt securities whose interest is, in the opinion of bond counsel for the issuer at the time of issuance, exempt from federal income tax (Municipal Bonds).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.