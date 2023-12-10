First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP – Get Free Report) rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $35.16 and last traded at $35.13. Approximately 21,975 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 36,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.98.
First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $228.35 million, a P/E ratio of -53.23 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.98.
First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a $0.1006 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund’s dividend payout ratio is presently -148.48%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund
First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile
The First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (FEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Europe index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of 200 companies selected from the S&P Europe BMI based on the S&P’s AlphaDex selection methodology. FEP was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/4 – 12/8
- Best Restaurant Stocks to Invest in Now
- How does the Consumer Price Index affect the stock market?
- Why Consider Investing in Nanotechnology Stocks
- 10 e-commerce stocks to consider for long-term buys
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.