First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP – Get Free Report) rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $35.16 and last traded at $35.13. Approximately 21,975 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 36,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.98.

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $228.35 million, a P/E ratio of -53.23 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.98.

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a $0.1006 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund’s dividend payout ratio is presently -148.48%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 514.2% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,256,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,443,000 after buying an additional 1,052,157 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 0.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 943,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,150,000 after buying an additional 3,661 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 4.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 493,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,997,000 after buying an additional 20,483 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 7.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 360,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,423,000 after buying an additional 24,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 87.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 340,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,176,000 after buying an additional 159,051 shares during the last quarter.

The First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (FEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Europe index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of 200 companies selected from the S&P Europe BMI based on the S&P’s AlphaDex selection methodology. FEP was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

