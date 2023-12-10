StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PXD. Truist Financial cut their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $238.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Raymond James reissued a market perform rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Mizuho reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $301.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a buy rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $258.38.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:PXD opened at $223.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $52.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.31. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $177.26 and a twelve month high of $257.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $236.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 23.48%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $3.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $12.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 23.88%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pioneer Natural Resources

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PXD. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,854 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 39.9% in the second quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,720 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 27.2% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 782 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,813 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $6,798,000 after purchasing an additional 5,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,259 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $11,695,000 after purchasing an additional 11,653 shares during the period. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

