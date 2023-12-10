Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Has $12.79 Million Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC reduced its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 223,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180,984 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $12,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Corteva by 93,588.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 322,957,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,505,438,000 after acquiring an additional 322,612,318 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Corteva by 110,628.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,904,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,652,000 after acquiring an additional 7,897,795 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at about $328,936,000. Independent Franchise Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Corteva by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 11,292,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,049,000 after acquiring an additional 3,115,825 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Corteva by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,895,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,228,722,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148,207 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Corteva news, insider Samuel R. Eathington acquired 1,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.58. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 41,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,910.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Samuel R. Eathington bought 1,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.58. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 41,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,910.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David J. Anderson bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.97 per share, with a total value of $105,940.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 65,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,459,364.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 4,084 shares of company stock worth $201,467. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE CTVA traded up $0.65 on Friday, hitting $45.15. 5,691,408 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,955,790. The company has a market cap of $31.82 billion, a PE ratio of 34.73, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.73. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.22 and a 12 month high of $65.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.86 and a 200-day moving average of $51.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. Corteva had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Corteva’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 49.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CTVA. UBS Group raised shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Corteva from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Corteva from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Barclays downgraded shares of Corteva from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Corteva from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.65.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

