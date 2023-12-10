Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Reduces Stock Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,127 shares during the quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $12,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HUM. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Humana by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 234,937 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,047,000 after buying an additional 32,273 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 2.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,921,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 8.6% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Natixis increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 29.6% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 38,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,283,000 after purchasing an additional 8,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 208.4% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 43,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,330,000 after purchasing an additional 29,551 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens cut their price target on Humana from $575.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Humana from $594.00 to $599.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Humana from $616.00 to $613.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Humana from $593.00 to $575.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $597.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $590.28.

NYSE HUM traded up $1.32 on Friday, hitting $481.62. 1,083,135 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,406,506. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $501.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $482.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $423.29 and a 52-week high of $546.86. The company has a market capitalization of $59.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.55.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.15 by $0.63. Humana had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The business had revenue of $26.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.88 EPS. Humana’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 28.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 14.68%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

