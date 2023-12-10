Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Has $11.92 Million Stock Holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC trimmed its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 35.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 205,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,903 shares during the quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $11,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 95,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,090,000 after buying an additional 3,348 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 8,723 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have commented on OLLI. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.38.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, VP Larry Kraus sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $237,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,928 shares in the company, valued at $231,312. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OLLI traded down $0.88 on Friday, hitting $72.20. 1,172,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,056,488. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.24. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.72 and a 12 month high of $83.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.90.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $480.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

