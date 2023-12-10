Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Sells 67,768 Shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) by 19.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 277,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,768 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC owned 0.32% of Hancock Whitney worth $10,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hancock Whitney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,279,000. Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new position in Hancock Whitney during the first quarter valued at approximately $22,744,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 15.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,567,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,218,000 after purchasing an additional 596,516 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 288.5% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 648,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,608,000 after purchasing an additional 481,635 shares during the period. Finally, rhino investment partners Inc grew its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 1,143.3% during the first quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 414,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,090,000 after purchasing an additional 381,225 shares during the period. 84.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ HWC traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $44.57. 610,280 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,073. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.87 and its 200 day moving average is $39.50. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 52 week low of $31.02 and a 52 week high of $54.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.36.

Hancock Whitney ( NASDAQ:HWC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.08. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The firm had revenue of $358.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 4th. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.54%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Hancock Whitney in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $43.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hancock Whitney currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers checking and saving accounts including currency exchange and overdraft services; and range of loan products, which includes credit personal and home equity, construction, and term loans, mortgage facilities, credit cards, equipment finance, line of credit, leasing, commercial loan programs, asset based lending services, derivatives, and equipment and litigation finance, as well as new markets tax credit investment including bridge finance.

