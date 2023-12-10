Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) is Cowbird Capital LP’s 4th Largest Position

Cowbird Capital LP reduced its position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) by 19.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 701,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172,836 shares during the period. Progyny comprises approximately 11.4% of Cowbird Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Cowbird Capital LP owned approximately 0.73% of Progyny worth $27,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progyny by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,435,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,350,000 after buying an additional 1,062,855 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Progyny in the second quarter valued at about $34,422,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Progyny by 282.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,160,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,639,000 after purchasing an additional 856,886 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Progyny by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,267,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,204,000 after purchasing an additional 670,362 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Progyny by 240.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 875,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,260,000 after purchasing an additional 617,830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Progyny Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PGNY traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.26. 590,832 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 720,179. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.19. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.73, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.51. Progyny, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.03 and a 52-week high of $44.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progyny

Progyny ( NASDAQ:PGNY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. Progyny had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $280.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mark S. Livingston sold 25,087 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total value of $868,511.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,411.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 12,696 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.13, for a total value of $433,314.48. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 173,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,931,998.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark S. Livingston sold 25,087 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total value of $868,511.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,411.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Progyny in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Progyny from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Progyny from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Progyny from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Progyny in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Progyny Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

