Steem (STEEM) Tops One Day Volume of $20.15 Million

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 10th. In the last week, Steem has traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar. Steem has a total market cap of $121.76 million and approximately $20.15 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Steem coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000617 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43,819.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $78.48 or 0.00179102 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $249.02 or 0.00568297 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00008658 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $176.87 or 0.00403639 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.87 or 0.00049901 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.60 or 0.00120034 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000649 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Steem Coin Profile

Steem (CRYPTO:STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 450,422,205 coins. Steem’s official website is steem.com. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Steem Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

