Head to Head Comparison: Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) versus Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT)

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) and Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Public Storage pays an annual dividend of $12.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Essential Properties Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Public Storage pays out 110.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Essential Properties Realty Trust pays out 94.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Public Storage has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Essential Properties Realty Trust has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Essential Properties Realty Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.8% of Public Storage shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.0% of Essential Properties Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 11.0% of Public Storage shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Essential Properties Realty Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

Public Storage has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Essential Properties Realty Trust has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Public Storage and Essential Properties Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Public Storage 45.46% 34.76% 11.15% Essential Properties Realty Trust 52.65% 6.57% 4.17%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Public Storage and Essential Properties Realty Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Public Storage $4.18 billion 11.51 $4.35 billion $10.91 25.10 Essential Properties Realty Trust $286.51 million 14.12 $134.13 million $1.18 20.60

Public Storage has higher revenue and earnings than Essential Properties Realty Trust. Essential Properties Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Public Storage, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Public Storage and Essential Properties Realty Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Public Storage 0 3 5 0 2.63 Essential Properties Realty Trust 0 0 8 0 3.00

Public Storage currently has a consensus target price of $295.71, suggesting a potential upside of 8.00%. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a consensus target price of $27.69, suggesting a potential upside of 13.89%. Given Essential Properties Realty Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Essential Properties Realty Trust is more favorable than Public Storage.

Summary

Essential Properties Realty Trust beats Public Storage on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Public Storage

(Get Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand. Our headquarters are located in Glendale, California.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc., a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis. As of December 31, 2021, it had a portfolio of 1, 451 properties. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.