Head-To-Head Contrast: Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) versus Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE)

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) and Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.1% of Jamf shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.0% of Aware shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of Jamf shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 32.6% of Aware shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Jamf and Aware’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jamf -21.08% -7.35% -3.38% Aware -26.96% -14.29% -11.04%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jamf $478.78 million 4.49 -$141.30 million ($0.92) -18.55 Aware $16.01 million 2.14 -$1.73 million ($0.23) -7.09

This table compares Jamf and Aware’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Aware has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Jamf. Jamf is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aware, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Jamf and Aware, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jamf 0 0 0 0 0.00 Aware 0 0 0 0 N/A

Jamf currently has a consensus price target of $0.00, indicating a potential upside of 0.00%. Given Jamf’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Jamf is more favorable than Aware.

Risk and Volatility

Jamf has a beta of 0.49, meaning that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aware has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Jamf beats Aware on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jamf

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies that keeps away from risky sites and content; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology. The company also offers Jamf Protect, that provides purpose-built endpoint security and MTD for Mac and mobile devices; Jamf Safe Internet, that help schools protect minors from harmful content on the internet; Jamf Nation, an online community of IT and security professionals focusing on Apple in the enterprise; and ZecOps, an ADR solution for mobile devices that gives organizations the ability to extract critical device telemetry. It sells its SaaS solutions through a subscription model, direct sales force, and online, as well as indirectly through channel partners, including Apple. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About Aware

Aware, Inc., a authentication company, provides biometrics software products and solutions for government agencies and commercial entities in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers biometric software solution, which includes Knomi, a mobile biometric framework which provides multiple biometric modality options; AwareABIS, an automated biometric identification system used for large-scale biometric identification and deduplication; AFIX suite used for small-scale law enforcement focused biometric identification; and AFIX Tracker for fingerprint, palmprint, and latent print identification. It also provides BioSP, a service-oriented platform enables biometric system with advanced biometric data processing and management in a web services architecture; WebEnroll, a browser-based biometric enrollment and data management solution; and AwareID, an adaptive authentication platform provides biometric face and voice analysis, and document validation for cloud-based biometric application programming interfaces and turnkey services. In addition, the company offers biometrics applications, such as Nexa line, a biometric search and match SDKs including Nexa Fingerprint, Nexa Face, Nexa Iris, and Nexa Voice; and AwareXM, an interoperable fingerprint matching SDK that provides fingerprint minutiae extraction, template generation, and fingerprint authentication. Further, it sells imaging products used in medical and advanced imaging application; offers program management and software engineering services, and software maintenance services. The company sells its products, services, and solutions through systems integrators, direct, and original equipment manufacturers and value added resellers channel Aware, Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

