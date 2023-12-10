Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $27.23

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $27.23 and traded as high as $28.37. Western Midstream Partners shares last traded at $27.84, with a volume of 1,443,331 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors cut shares of Western Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.36.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.24. The company has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 2.71.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.06. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.15% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The business had revenue of $776.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Western Midstream Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.26%. This is a positive change from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 84.87%.

In related news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 5,100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $127,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,181,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,629,539,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,365 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 12,115 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 14,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 26,363 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

