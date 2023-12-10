Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.53

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$11.53 and traded as high as C$11.88. Aecon Group shares last traded at C$11.77, with a volume of 170,357 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ARE shares. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$11.50 to C$10.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$10.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Raymond James cut shares of Aecon Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aecon Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$13.25.

Get Aecon Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Aecon Group

Aecon Group Trading Down 0.7 %

The firm has a market cap of C$727.15 million, a P/E ratio of 5.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.52.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C($0.10). Aecon Group had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The business had revenue of C$1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.24 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Aecon Group Inc. will post 0.837358 earnings per share for the current year.

Aecon Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.89%.

Insider Activity

In other Aecon Group news, Director John Michael Beck purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$9.81 per share, with a total value of C$98,100.00. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Aecon Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aecon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.