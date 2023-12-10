Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.04

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$10.04 and traded as high as C$11.03. Chartwell Retirement Residences shares last traded at C$10.80, with a volume of 228,824 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CSH.UN. Scotiabank raised their target price on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. CIBC raised their target price on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.20.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 266.20, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of C$2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -540.00 and a beta of 1.12.

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

