The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.84

The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.84 and traded as high as $8.02. The GDL Fund shares last traded at $7.98, with a volume of 6,161 shares trading hands.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.84.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.
The GDL Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in securities of companies involved in publicly announced mergers, takeovers, tender offers, and leveraged buyouts.
