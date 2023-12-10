The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.84

The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.84 and traded as high as $8.02. The GDL Fund shares last traded at $7.98, with a volume of 6,161 shares trading hands.

The GDL Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.84.

The GDL Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About The GDL Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in The GDL Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $163,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in The GDL Fund by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,915 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in The GDL Fund by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 61,796 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 5,608 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in The GDL Fund by 360.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 6,891 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in The GDL Fund by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,594 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,512 shares in the last quarter.

The GDL Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in securities of companies involved in publicly announced mergers, takeovers, tender offers, and leveraged buyouts.

