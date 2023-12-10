Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.12

Shares of Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.12 and traded as high as $11.53. Glencore shares last traded at $11.46, with a volume of 186,981 shares.

Separately, HSBC upgraded Glencore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.13.

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments: Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company engages in production and marketing copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, aluminum, alumina, and iron ore; and coal, crude oil, refined products, and natural gas, as well as oil exploration/production and refining/distribution.

