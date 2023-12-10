Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $22.84

Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.84 and traded as high as $27.25. Banco Macro shares last traded at $27.19, with a volume of 270,642 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Banco Macro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th.

Banco Macro Stock Up 3.0 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.26 and a 200-day moving average of $22.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 22nd. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.99). The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter. Banco Macro had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 12.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Banco Macro S.A. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Banco Macro Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st were issued a $0.4262 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $5.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.81%. Banco Macro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.41%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Macro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Macro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Macro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Macro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Macro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000.

About Banco Macro

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

