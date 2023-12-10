The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.39. The LGL Group shares last traded at $5.22, with a volume of 9,463 shares traded.

The LGL Group Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.71. The firm has a market cap of $27.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.37, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.60.

The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.40 million. The LGL Group had a negative return on equity of 30.65% and a negative net margin of 64.20%. As a group, research analysts predict that The LGL Group, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The LGL Group

The LGL Group Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGL. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The LGL Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in The LGL Group by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in The LGL Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 101,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in The LGL Group by 21.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 16,570 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company offers NTP Servers, broadband amplifiers, RF distribution, 1PPS distribution, and fiber optic distribution.

