The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.39. The LGL Group shares last traded at $5.22, with a volume of 9,463 shares traded.
The LGL Group Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.71. The firm has a market cap of $27.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.37, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.60.
The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.40 million. The LGL Group had a negative return on equity of 30.65% and a negative net margin of 64.20%. As a group, research analysts predict that The LGL Group, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On The LGL Group
The LGL Group Company Profile
The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company offers NTP Servers, broadband amplifiers, RF distribution, 1PPS distribution, and fiber optic distribution.
