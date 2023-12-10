FalconStor Software (OTCMKTS:FALC) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.19

FalconStor Software, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FALC – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.19 and traded as high as $1.50. FalconStor Software shares last traded at $1.30, with a volume of 1,500 shares.

FalconStor Software Stock Up 16.1 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.14 and a 200 day moving average of $1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $9.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 2.44.

FalconStor Software (OTCMKTS:FALC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.31 million during the quarter.

FalconStor Software Company Profile

FalconStor Software, Inc, a storage software company, enables enterprise customers and managed service providers to secure, migrate, and protect their data worldwide. It offers FalconStor Virtual Tape Library, a software that emulates and replaces cumbersome physical tape libraries for archive related data preservation without being replacing their enterprise backup and archive software and associated processes; FalconStor StorSafe, a long-term archive data management software; FalconStor Continuous Data Protector delivers instant data availability, and reliable recovery; and FalconStor Network Storage Server for data storage virtualization and business continuity in heterogeneous environments.

