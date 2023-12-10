Ethereum Classic One Day Trading Volume Reaches $272.86 Million (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 10th. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be bought for approximately $21.87 or 0.00049901 BTC on exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a total market capitalization of $3.16 billion and $272.86 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded 11.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43,819.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $78.48 or 0.00179102 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $249.02 or 0.00568297 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00008658 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $176.87 or 0.00403639 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.60 or 0.00120034 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000649 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Profile

Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 144,451,679 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

