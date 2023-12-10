Status (SNT) Price Up 5.8% Over Last 7 Days

Status (SNT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 10th. One Status token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0454 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular exchanges. Status has a total market capitalization of $175.68 million and approximately $12.52 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Status has traded up 5.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Status alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00005322 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00017923 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,835.77 or 1.00037546 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00010403 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00008811 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003481 BTC.

Status Profile

SNT is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,868,189,535 tokens. The official website for Status is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,868,189,535.0354056 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.04633642 USD and is down -1.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 126 active market(s) with $13,450,295.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.