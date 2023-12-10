ICON (ICX) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $8.76 Million

ICON (ICX) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 10th. One ICON coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000618 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ICON has traded up 5.6% against the US dollar. ICON has a total market cap of $263.76 million and $8.76 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

ICON Coin Profile

ICON is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It launched on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 974,277,411 coins. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official website is icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community.

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 974,263,625.4617125. The last known price of ICON is 0.2792819 USD and is down -1.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 116 active market(s) with $9,058,857.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

ICON Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

