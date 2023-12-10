ICON (ICX) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $8.76 Million

ICON (ICX) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 10th. One ICON coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000618 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ICON has traded up 5.6% against the US dollar. ICON has a total market cap of $263.76 million and $8.76 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
ICON Coin Profile
ICON is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It launched on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 974,277,411 coins. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official website is icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community.
According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 974,263,625.4617125. The last known price of ICON is 0.2792819 USD and is down -1.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 116 active market(s) with $9,058,857.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”
ICON Coin Trading
