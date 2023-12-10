Brokerages Set Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) Price Target at $18.00

Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CRSR shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Corsair Gaming from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

In related news, CFO Michael G. Potter sold 10,000 shares of Corsair Gaming stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $150,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,172.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 429.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Corsair Gaming by 23,240.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Corsair Gaming by 1,179.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,705 shares during the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Corsair Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 224.2% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,682 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Corsair Gaming stock opened at $13.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Corsair Gaming has a 52-week low of $11.45 and a 52-week high of $20.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 152.56 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.54.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.02). Corsair Gaming had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $363.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.02 million. On average, research analysts expect that Corsair Gaming will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

