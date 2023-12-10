Callan Family Office LLC Sells 36,800 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Callan Family Office LLC lessened its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,800 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company makes up 1.0% of Callan Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Callan Family Office LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $3,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 288.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard K. Davis bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.22 per share, for a total transaction of $144,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,937.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WFC. StockNews.com began coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.84.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 1.5 %

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $46.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $167.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.18. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $35.25 and a 52 week high of $48.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 17.06%. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.24%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Stories

